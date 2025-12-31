MAP Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $635.63 Thousand (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.78 million and approximately $635.63 thousand worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 9th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/- and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

