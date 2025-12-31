CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Up 50.6% in December

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,046 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 1,359 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CCLDO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.44. 2,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

CareCloud Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1823 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

CareCloud is a healthcare information technology company that develops and delivers cloud-native software and services to medical practices, health systems and hospitals across the United States. The company’s platform combines practice management, electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), population health analytics and patient engagement tools in a single integrated suite. CareCloud’s modular approach allows clients to adopt individual components—such as scheduling, billing or telehealth—and scale to a fully unified solution as their needs evolve.

Key offerings include CareCloud Charts, a web-based EHR designed to streamline clinical workflows; CareCloud Central, a practice management system that automates scheduling, patient intake and billing; and CareCloud Omni, which provides real-time analytics and business intelligence dashboards.

