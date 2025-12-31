BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,224 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 990 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BT Brands Trading Down 3.5%
BT Brands stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,504. BT Brands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
BT Brands Company Profile
