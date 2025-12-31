Short Interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNR) Expands By 34.3%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,799 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 34,835 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.14. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Crcm LP raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 13.8% during the third quarter. Crcm LP now owns 221,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) is a precision oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based cancer diagnostics. The company’s core business revolves around liquid biopsy tests, which analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from blood samples to detect genetic mutations associated with various solid tumors. By enabling noninvasive profiling of tumor genomics, Burning Rock Biotech aims to guide personalized therapy decisions and monitor treatment response in cancer patients.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Burning Rock Biotech launched its first clinical services in the mid-2010s and subsequently expanded its laboratory network across major Chinese cities.

