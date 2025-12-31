Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.2130, but opened at $14.63. Bank of China shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 884 shares.

Bank of China Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS: BACHY) is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China’s largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation’s “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.