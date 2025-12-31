SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,877,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 791% from the previous session’s volume of 322,895 shares.The stock last traded at $19.0950 and had previously closed at $19.11.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 163,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,464,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,836 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 943.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

