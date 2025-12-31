SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $16.7001. SMC shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 27,922 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SMC has an average rating of “Hold”.

SMC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. SMC had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

