Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Makita Corp. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $29.07. Makita shares last traded at $30.1850, with a volume of 3,822 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Makita presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Makita had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 10.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Makita Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) is a global manufacturer of professional and consumer power tools headquartered in Anj?, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Founded in 1915 as an electric motor sales and repair company, it incorporated as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. in 1958 and has since expanded its product portfolio to serve both industrial and residential markets. The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and distribution of power tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories.

Makita’s product lineup includes cordless and corded electric drills, drivers, saws, grinders, sanders and rotary hammers, as well as pneumatic and gasoline-powered machinery.

