NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.31. NIO shares last traded at $4.9850, with a volume of 21,906,625 shares traded.

Key NIO News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

NIO Trading Down 9.4%

The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 3,966.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 5,185,565 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,315,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

