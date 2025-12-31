SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $9.70. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEGXF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BNP Paribas lowered SEGRO to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SEGRO Trading Down 0.3%

SEGRO Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

