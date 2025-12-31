United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $12.59. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $12.3950, with a volume of 4,335,423 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 5.4%

The stock has a market cap of $596.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,412.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 110.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 55.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

