Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8450, but opened at $0.7782. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.8219, with a volume of 1,030 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.
Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.
