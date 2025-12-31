OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $6.23. OBOOK shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 6,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded OBOOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72.

OBOOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate. Established in 2010 in Taiwan, we operate as the OwlTing Group and have delivered solutions to various industries and are expanding actively into multiple markets including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as jurisdictions in South America and the EU.

