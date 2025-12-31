Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $333.25, but opened at $314.75. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $314.75, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.60. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab’s science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

