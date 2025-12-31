Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Sells $33,600.84 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $33,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,088.35. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.48. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 4.11%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

KEQU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kewaunee Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kewaunee Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 80.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) is a global designer and manufacturer of scientific laboratory furniture, casework, fume hoods, containment solutions and related equipment. With roots dating back more than a century, the company develops integrated lab environments for research facilities, universities, biopharma companies, healthcare providers and government laboratories. Its product portfolio encompasses modular and custom casework, workstations, shelving systems, steel and epoxy resin solutions, as well as advanced ventilation and water management systems.

The company operates primary manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, supported by regional distribution and service centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

