Insider Buying: West Wits Mining (ASX:WWI) Insider Acquires A$70,000.00 in Stock

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI – Get Free Report) insider Keith Middleton purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00.
Keith Middleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Keith Middleton sold 600,000 shares of West Wits Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06, for a total transaction of A$38,400.00.
West Wits Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.68.
About West Wits Mining
West Wits Mining Limited explores for and develops gold and base metals mining tenements in South Africa and Western Australia. Its flagship project is the Witwatersrand Basin project located in South Africa. West Wits Mining Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
