TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Acquires 27,410 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe bought 27,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,779.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,739,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,772.36. This trade represents a 1.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 30th, James Labe purchased 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $161,250.00.

On Friday, December 26th, James Labe purchased 31,600 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, James Labe bought 26,756 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $168,562.80.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, James Labe purchased 31,910 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $200,713.90.

On Monday, December 22nd, James Labe acquired 26,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $169,201.00.

On Friday, December 19th, James Labe acquired 29,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, James Labe bought 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, James Labe bought 27,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $172,701.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, James Labe acquired 39,044 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $241,291.92.

On Monday, December 15th, James Labe purchased 30,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 217,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.35.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

More TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC News

Here are the key news stories impacting TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TPVG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

