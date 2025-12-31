Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:LOCT)

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1028 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at $583,000.

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October LOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

