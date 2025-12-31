Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Increases Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.9282 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 1,206.9% increase from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNUG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,795. The stock has a market cap of $719.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $240.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $3,729,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at $3,403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 693.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

