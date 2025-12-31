XOMA Co. (XOMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on January 15th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

XOMA Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. XOMA has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company applies its proprietary protein engineering and antibody optimization platform to generate novel drug candidates targeting autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases. XOMA’s scientific expertise spans antibody discovery, engineering, in vitro and in vivo testing, and early?stage clinical development.

In addition to advancing its own pipeline of antibody candidates, XOMA collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to provide research and development services.

