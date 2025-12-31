Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Alico has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of Alico stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $278.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.71). Alico had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 334.35%.The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alico in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alico in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALCO

Alico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and land management company headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. The company owns and manages over 110,000 acres of land in southwestern Florida, with operations focused on citrus groves, sugarcane production, forestry and other row crops. Alico leverages its extensive land holdings to support integrated agricultural and environmental stewardship practices.

In its citrus division, Alico cultivates and markets fresh oranges for both the retail and processing markets, while its sugarcane segment supplies raw cane to domestic sugar mills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.