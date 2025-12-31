Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC) to Issue $0.28 Special Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2795 per share on Thursday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Trading Down 0.3%

ELPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -0.02. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is a Brazilian utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Established in 1954, Copel operates a diversified portfolio of power plants, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric facilities supplemented by thermal and renewable energy sources. The company’s integrated network spans the entirety of Paraná state, delivering electricity services to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a combination of high-voltage transmission lines and local distribution networks.

In addition to its core power business, Copel has expanded into telecommunications through its Copel Telecom subsidiary.

