Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3465 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 6.5% increase from Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.