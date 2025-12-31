Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Posts Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 20.04%.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 6.9%

NASDAQ:TAYD traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Taylor Devices by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 24.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taylor Devices by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TAYD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taylor Devices in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Taylor Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc is an engineering firm headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of motion control products and engineered fluid-handling devices. The company’s core focus is on providing high-performance hydraulic dampers, fluid springs (also known as gas springs), shock absorbers and hydraulic accumulators that are used to manage energy and motion in a wide range of industrial and structural applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes industrial shock absorbers designed to cushion and decelerate moving parts in manufacturing and test-and-measurement systems, fluid viscous dampers for seismic protection of buildings and bridges, and fluid spring devices that combine the properties of a gas spring and a hydraulic damper.

