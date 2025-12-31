Wrapped TAO (WTAO) One Day Volume Hits $129.68 Thousand

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be purchased for about $222.25 or 0.00252802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped TAO has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $129.68 thousand worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88,510.60 or 1.00677140 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TAO

Wrapped TAO’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 117,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 117,895.67476776. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 220.71382871 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $151,315.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

