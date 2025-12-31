Serum (SRM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Serum has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 197.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

