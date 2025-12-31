Xai Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $25.50 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Xai has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Xai has a market capitalization of $25.50 million and $5.60 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,510.60 or 1.00677140 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 2,094,788,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,895,381 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The Reddit community for Xai is https://reddit.com/r/xai_games/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 2,094,692,721.72841707 with 1,910,192,487.35779485 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.01574443 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $6,175,645.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

