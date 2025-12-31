Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $126.22 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Hedera has a market cap of $4.67 billion and $126.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00014169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,776,708,614 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,776,708,614.44115549 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11105947 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 409 active market(s) with $109,123,416.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

