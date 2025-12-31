SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $108.33 million and approximately $39.88 thousand worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003962 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.09013128 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $47,511.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.