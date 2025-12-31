Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.48. Green Thumb Industries shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 69,134 shares changing hands.

GTBIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Green Thumb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $291.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.

In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.

