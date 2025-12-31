TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 251,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 155,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Up 22.2%

The company has a market cap of C$9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

