Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,521,746 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 3,772,214 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 756,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 756,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,742. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 133.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,901.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,759.08. This represents a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $18,673,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 444.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 653,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 533,408 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $14,350,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,443,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,159,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,125,000 after buying an additional 417,134 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

