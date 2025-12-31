WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01 on January 5th

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0102 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DVQQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $29.14.
WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Company Profile
