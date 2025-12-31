WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01 on January 5th

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0102 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVQQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Company Profile

The WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Defined Volatility Triple Qs index. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 22%. DVQQ was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

