Fuel Network (FUEL) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Fuel Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuel Network has a market cap of $11.81 million and $1.72 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fuel Network Token Profile

Fuel Network launched on December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,210,790,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,840,234,961 tokens. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network.

Fuel Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,210,644,249.76889421 with 6,838,382,723.7685143 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.0017341 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,735,887.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

