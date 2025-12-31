BitTorrent-New Trading Up 2.2% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $388.23 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000039 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $13,249,799.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

