Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Keystone Global Partners LLC

Keystone Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 311,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 297,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

