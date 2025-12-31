Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Rises By 48.5%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 258,531 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the November 30th total of 174,106 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 792,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.1502 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

