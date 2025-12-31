Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $2.78 on January 7th

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.7779 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 121.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 1,617.9% increase from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QYLG opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.89.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile
