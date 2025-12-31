Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $2.78 on January 7th

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.7779 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 121.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 1,617.9% increase from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLG opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth. QYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

