Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (LLYX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (NYSEARCA:LLYX – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7042 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 273.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:LLYX opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $28.44.
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF Company Profile
