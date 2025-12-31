Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (LLYX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (NYSEARCA:LLYX – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7042 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 273.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LLYX opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (LLYX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), less fees and expenses. LLYX was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

