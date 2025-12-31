Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2906 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDD stock opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a twelve month low of $95.10 and a twelve month high of $110.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Deflation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Quadratic Deflation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Quadratic Deflation ETF

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

