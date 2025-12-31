BUILDon (B) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week

BUILDon (B) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. BUILDon has a total market capitalization of $141.40 million and $3.42 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BUILDon has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One BUILDon token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BUILDon Token Profile

BUILDon’s launch date was April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. BUILDon’s official website is buildon.online.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.14955422 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $3,479,376.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUILDon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUILDon using one of the exchanges listed above.

