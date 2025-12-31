Metahero Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $21.20 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00000977 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

