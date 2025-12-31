Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) versus Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Head-To-Head Review

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Malaga Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $93.11 million 3.34 $28.62 million $4.27 10.46 Malaga Financial N/A N/A $22.65 million $2.19 10.11

Dividends

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Malaga Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plumas Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Plumas Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Malaga Financial pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Plumas Bancorp and Malaga Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Plumas Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than Malaga Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Malaga Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 25.80% 15.30% 1.73% Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Malaga Financial on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises of term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, single and multi-family residential mortgage, consumer, 14-unit investment property, construction, personal, and business loans; home equity lines of credit; and certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

