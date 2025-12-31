Yala One Day Trading Volume Tops $56.54 (YU)

Yala (YU) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Yala has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One Yala token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges. Yala has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $56.54 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yala alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Yala

Yala launched on May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 28,336,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg. Yala’s official website is yala.org.

Yala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 28,333,058.71399331 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.39161541 USD and is down -14.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.