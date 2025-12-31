Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a market cap of $226.91 million and $8.85 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,805,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,805,241.830299 with 96,911,222,582.090299 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.0024129 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $9,533,823.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.