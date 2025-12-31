Critical Analysis: Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) and Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ermenegildo Zegna and Esprit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 3 4 0 2.57 Esprit 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Esprit.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esprit has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Esprit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A Esprit N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Esprit”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $2.11 billion 1.99 $83.41 million N/A N/A Esprit $5.38 million 0.26 -$157.30 million N/A N/A

Ermenegildo Zegna has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna beats Esprit on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa’ Semplice.

About Esprit

(Get Free Report)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms. It is also involved in the sourcing, purchasing, distributing, and sale of merchandise; provision of financial and treasury services, as well as logistic services comprising customs dealing and quality control; design and image directions; and conceptualization and development of global uniform image businesses. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.