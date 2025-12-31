JB Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

JB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 9.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in BlackRock by 14.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5%

BLK opened at $1,082.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,071.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,097.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.64%.BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total transaction of $1,312,572.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,346.42. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,360.00 to $1,340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,390.00 to $1,322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,316.18.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

