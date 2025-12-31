Monero Price Tops $434.81 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Monero has a total market cap of $8.02 billion and $53.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $434.81 or 0.00490079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,723.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.09 or 0.00675236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.94 or 0.00580394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00087775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00013285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

