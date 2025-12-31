Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $839.68 Thousand

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $9.38 million and $839.68 thousand worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 182,700,883 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 182,745,374.53075328. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.05062478 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $729,071.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.