JB Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 131,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.8% in the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 396,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $337.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $340.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

